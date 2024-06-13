The new season introduces a number of new characters, including two new members of The Seven – Sister Sage and Firecracker.

They join Homelander, A-Train, The Deep and Black Noir, as they look to use Victoria Neuman's position as Vice President Elect to reshape America in their own image. But just who is Firecracker, what are her powers and is she a character from the comics?

Read on for everything you need to know about one of the new members of The Seven in The Boys season 4, Firecracker.

Who is Firecracker in The Boys season 4?

Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker in The Boys. Jasper Savage/Prime Video

Firecracker is a right wing, American YouTuber, author and political activist, who is said to be a leading figure in the 'Alt-supe movement'. She propagates a number of increasingly outlandish conspiracy theories, many of which are related to Starlight, who she has a particular hatred for.

She has a strong Southern accent, a love of guns and a limited power set, simply being able to produce sparks from her finger tips.

She is brought in as a new member of The Seven by Homelander and Sister Sage, with the latter believing her to be a key asset in her strategy of taking over America and re-shaping it in their own image.

Is Firecracker a character in The Boys comics?

Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Susan Heyward as Sister Sage in The Boys, Prime Video

Like the other new member of The Seven this season, Sister Sage, Firecracker is not a character from The Boys comics, and instead has been created newly for the TV series.

Showrunner Eric Kripke told Entertainment Weekly that the character has been influenced by Alt-right figures in the US, with the writer referencing governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem.

He said: "It turns out, there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media.

"That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

Who plays Firecracker in The Boys season 4?

Valorie Curry in The Lost Symbol. CBS Studios Inc., Imagine Tiger Television, LLC and Universal Television LLC

Firecracker is played by Valorie Curry in The Boys season 4, with the actor having previously starred in Veronica Mars, The Following, House of Lies, The Tick and The Lost Symbol.

She has also had roles in films including The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, Blair Witch, American Pastoral and Inherit the Viper.

