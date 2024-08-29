Creator Mattson Tomlin recently told Tudum: “I was looking at the franchise and the first two movies in particular. And why are we still talking about this franchise 40 years later?

"You strip away killer robots, you strip away Judgment Day, what do you have left? You have stories about families.”

But, as the series hits Netflix, can fans expect more? Here's everything we know so far about a potential season 2.

Will there be a Terminator: Zero season 2 on Netflix?

There's no news just yet on whether we can expect a season 2 of Terminator: Zero. So, while it hasn't officially been cancelled, it hasn't been renewed either.

We'll keep this page updated with any details that emerge.

Terminator Zero. Netflix Animation

When could a potential Terminator: Zero season 2 be released on Netflix?

If Terminator: Zero does get renewed for season 2, we could potentially be looking at a 2025 release date. However, nothing has been confirmed about the future of the show.

It was first announced that Terminator: Zero was in development in 2021, with more details and the release date being confirmed last year.

What could the plot of a potential Terminator: Zero season 2 be?

We would expect a potential Terminator: Zero season 2 to continue the story of Malcolm Lee, the scientist developing another AI system to rival Skynet.

Who could be in the cast of a potential Terminator: Zero season 2?

We would expect the main cast members to return if Terminator: Zero is renewed for season 2.

They include:

Timothy Olyphant as The Terminator

André Holland as Malcolm Lee

Sonoya Mizuno as Eiko

Rosario Dawson as Kokoro

Ann Dowd as The Prophet

Is there a trailer for a potential Terminator: Zero season 2?

Not yet. Hopefully if the series is renewed, we'll be able to see some footage but, in the meantime, why not check out the first six minutes of season 1, which Netflix released on YouTube?

