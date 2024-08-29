And Olyphant isn't the only recognisable name lending his voice to a character in the show – with André Holland and Rosario Dawson among the other stars who appear throughout the series.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Terminator Zero voice cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Terminator Zero cast: Full list of voice actors for animated series

Timothy Olyphant voices The Terminator

André Holland voices Malcolm Lee

Sonoya Mizuno voies Eiko

Rosario Dawson voices Kokoro

Ann Dowd voices The Prophet

Timothy Olyphant voices The Terminator. Netflix/Getty

Who is The Terminator? A cybernetic assassin sent back in time to eliminate Malcolm Lee.

What else has Timothy Olyphant been in? Olyphant is known for his prominent parts in high profile TV shows such as Justified and Deadwood in addition to notable roles in The Mandalorian, Fargo, The Office, The Good Place and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Meanwhile, his many and varied film credits include Scream 2, Live Free or Die Hard, Snowden, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Amsterdam.

André Holland voices Malcolm Lee

André Holland voices Malcolm Lee. Netflix/Getty

Who is Malcolm Lee? A scientist who is developing an AI to compete with Skynet.

What else has André Holland been in? Holland has had key roles in the TV shows The Knick, The Eddy and American Horror Story: Roanoke and has starred in films including 42, Selma, Moonlight, High Flying Bird and Passing.

Sonoya Mizuno voices Eiko

Sonoya Mizuno voies Eiko. Netflix/Getty

Who is Eiko? A resistance soldier sent from the year 2022 to protect Malcolm and his kids from the Terminator – and to prevent Kokoro from being launched.

What else has Sonoya Mizuno been in? Mizuno has recently been starring as Myssaria in The House of the Dragon while other small screen roles include Maniac and Devs. She's also been in the films Ex Machina, La La Land, Annihilation, Crazy Rich Asians and Civil War.

Rosario Dawson voices Kokoro

Rosario Dawson voices Kokoro. Netflix/Getty

Who is Kokoro? An AI developed by Malcolm Lee – Japan's answer to Skynet.

What else has Rosario Dawson been in? Dawson is known for playing the role of Ahsoka in a number of Star Wars TV series, while she also appeared in many films since making her debut in the 1995 flick Kids. Highlights include He Got Game, Men in Black II, 25th Hour, Rent, Sin City, Seven Pounds, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and the Clerks sequels. She also played Claire Temple in five Marvel Netflix series, including Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

Ann Dowd voices The Prophet

Ann Dowd voices The Prophet. Netflix/Getty

Who is The Prophet? The Resistance's spiritual and philosophical leader.

What else has Ann Dowd been in? A veteran character actor, Dowd is known for TV roles in The Handmaid's Tale and The Leftovers and numerous film credits including Philadelphia, Garden State, Marley & Me, Captain Fantastic and Hereditary.

