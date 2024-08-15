This means it's an original story with no Connors or Arnie cameos in sight. That said, the trailers pay homage to some of the best parts of the film franchise, from battles with an unstoppable Terminator to the nuclear fires scene which so upset Sarah Connor in T2: Judgement Day.

It’s an anime production created by Skydance, Production IG (of Ghost in the Shell, so you know it’s gonna look amazing!), Masashi Kudō and Mattson Tomlin.

So, what do we know and how connected is this going to be the movies?

More like this

It’s coming to Netflix globally on 29th August 2024!

Hardcore fans will recognise this date (on various years in different media) as Judgement Day, the day Skynet gains self-awareness and decides to destroy the human race!

Terminator Zero plot

Terminator Zero. Netflix

Terminator Zero follows Malcom Lee, a scientist in 1997’s Tokyo, who is trying to create a way to stop Skynet with his own artificial intelligence project, named Kokoro.

A Terminator, one of Skynet’s cybernetic assassins from a possible future, arrives to kill him and his life is turned upside down - but he's not alone.

The resistance, humans from the future who are fighting to save themselves and change the future, send him a guardian — resistance fighter Eiko. With her, Lee must protect his work and his family, and try to stop Judgement Day from happening.

Terminator Zero cast

Terminator Zero. Netflix

The series stars:

Timothy Olyphant as the Terminator

Rosario Dawson as Kokoro

Sonoya Mizuno as Eiko

André Holland as Malcom Lee

Ann Dowd as the Prophet, the resistance’s mysterious leader

Is there a trailer for Terminator Zero?

Yes, we’ve got a teaser and a main trailer from Netflix. Check out the main clip below.

Terminator Zero is coming to Netflix globally on 29th August 2024!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.