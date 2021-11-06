Stranger Things season 4 confirmed for summer 2022 as new episode titles revealed

Netflix is spoiling us Stranger Things fans – just hours after we got a first-look season four trailer, more details have been revealed about the upcoming new episodes.

As part of “Stranger Things Day” on 6th November – marking the day that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) first went missing on the Netflix series – the episode titles for season four’s nine episodes have been revealed.

They are as follows:

The Hellfire Club

Vecna’s Curse

The Monster and the Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

Papa

The Piggyback

The new teaser also reveals that we’ve still got a little while to wait before these episodes are streaming, with Stranger Things set to return in summer 2022 – which at least means more time to speculate about the meaning behind those titles!

Perhaps most intriguing are the titles to episodes four and eight – “Dear Billy” appears to be a reference to Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), brother to Max (Sadie Sink) who perished in the third season after a battle with the Mind Flayer, while “Papa” can surely only refer to Eleven’s father figure Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), also presumed dead following the events of the first season.

Could the upcoming season four see the return of both these presumed-dead characters?

Brenner’s alter-ego Modine has hinted in the past that his character might not actually have perished, telling NME last year: “I love that the fans are trying to figure out where Dr. Brenner is, because we’re all wondering, you know, is he in the Upside Down? Did the Demogorgon drag him away? Is he going to re-emerge?

“And the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, have said that unless you see a body, the character’s not dead. And obviously we never saw Dr. Brenner’s body.”

When you also factor in a Stranger Things teaser trailer released earlier this year that featured Brenner, we’d put good money on that character at least making a much-anticipated return to the series…

