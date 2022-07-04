Stranger Things fans predict Max will survive to season 5

However, the end of season 4 put the character's future on the show in jeopardy, as Max was left in a coma following an attack by Vecna and Eleven was unable to find her consciousness in the astral plane.

If there was one character who truly owned Stranger Things season 4, it was surely Max Mayfield . Sadie Sink's character joined the gang in season 2 as Lucas's love interest, but in the most recent run of episodes she truly came into her own, delivering one of the show's most epic moments ever in the fourth episode, Dear Billy.

Now, in an exclusive poll for RadioTimes.com, fans have had their say, with most believing that Max will live on to fight another day.

Asked whether Max will die in Stranger Things season 5, 74.5 per cent of fans said that she won't, while only 25.5 per cent expect her to bite the dust.

Viewers' prediction that Max will survive is perhaps unsurprising – Max's fate had seemed fairly sealed at first when she appeared to die in Lucas's arms, meaning it may seem strange to bring the character back to life only for her to die again.

However, in truth, there's no way for us to know yet just where the show's fifth and final season will go. One of the show's creators Ross Duffer did tell The Wrap previously that when they pitched the final season to Netflix, "they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It’s the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I’ve never seen cry before and it was wild."

Given that reaction it seems we could be in for an emotional rollercoaster, and based on the show's first four seasons, some beloved characters' deaths could well be on the cards.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Just this past season saw new fan favourite Eddie Munson killed off in the finale, with actor Joseph Quinn telling RadioTimes.com exclusively that "whilst it would have been great to come back for another season and get together with all those lovely people again, I think it was a brilliantly realised ending for a brilliantly written character".

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix in full.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.