Ahead of some further teasers from the BBC after the Christmas special, Moffat wrote on X: "Oh and here's a bit of Christmas. Looks good. See you then? Could be my very last one - but when have I said that before?"

With the return of Doctor Who earlier this year, fans were left impressed with Boom - which Moffat penned - and many thought that may be it.

That was until he confirmed he had also wrote the 2024 Christmas episode, making it his 50th script he has written for the series in total.

At the time, he told Tom Spilsbury for TV Choice: "I should probably introduce that one from an armchair, 'Here we are — number 50.'

"But I'm not involved in next year's series. There are other things coming for me, so I might never write for Doctor Who again.

"As I got to the end of Joy to the World, I did think, 'Is that it? My final moment?' So that could be my goodbye. Number 50? I’ll take that."

While he noted he may never write for Doctor Who again, his above tweet could suggest otherwise.

Fans will just have to wait and see!

Teasers for Joy to the World were released by the official Doctor Who X account over the weekend, with fans given a closer look at what's to come this Christmas.

The exact plot details for the Christmas Day episode are being kept under lock and key, but Moffat recently teased what viewers can expect.

Speaking to BBC South East news, Moffat revealed: "Imagine in the far, far future that a hotel chain got hold of the idea of time travel. What's the first thing a hotel chain would do if they had time travel? They'd realise they had an opportunity to sell all the unsold nights in their own hotels in history."

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

