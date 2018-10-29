According to Critics Choice Association journalist Erick Weber, LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the project is no longer moving forward, with Disney instead concentrating on The Mandalorian TV series.

Headed by Iron Man director Jon Favreau, the live-action TV show will be set between the end of the original trilogy and the start of The Force Awakens. The story will follow a “lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy”, a character who isn’t Boba Fett.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” Favreau said in an Instagram post. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic…”

While never officially confirmed, the Boba Fett movie was expected to be one of Disney’s Star Wars anthology films, following on from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

News of the film’s cancellation comes after Disney boss Bob Iger said there would be a “slowdown” of films from Galaxy Far Far Away.

“As I look back, I think the mistake that I made – I take the blame – was a little too much, too fast,” he said. “You can expect some slowdown, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to make films.”

Since 2015 and the release of Episode VII: The Force Awakens, Disney has gifted Star Wars fans a film a year. However, the company’s most recent offering, Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed at the box office, with some analysts blaming a saturation of movies.