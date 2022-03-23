The third episode of season 2, titled Assimilation, aired last Friday, with the next episode, Watcher, set to land on Amazon Prime Video at the end of this week.

Star Trek: Picard is full stream ahead in its second season, with Sir Patrick Stewart's fan favourite captain and the crew of La Sirena going on a journey through time to save the galaxy from villain Q.

The show has been confirmed to end soon, but with a third and final season already in the can, fans have a while yet until they have to say goodbye to Jean-Luc once again.

With six episodes still to air in this second season, here's a full rundown of the show's release schedule.

How to watch new episodes of Star Trek: Picard online

Santiago Cabrera as Rios, Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and John de Lancie as Q. Trae Patton/Paramount+

All previous episodes on Star Trek: Picard are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes becoming available weekly, each Friday.

Amazon's release schedule means the episodes drop just one day after they first air in the US on Paramount Plus.

Star Trek: Picard episode release schedule

New episodes of the Star Trek: Picard are releasing on Amazon Prime Video weekly in the UK, with each new episode dropping on a Friday, one day after their premiere on Paramount Plus in the US.

Three episodes are currently available to watch, with seven more yet to come.

Here's the release schedule for Star Trek: Picard season 2 in full:

The Star Gazer - 4th March 2022

Penance - 11th March 2022

Assimilation - 18th March 2022

Watcher - 25th March 2022

Episode 5 (title TBC) - 1st April 2022

Episode 6 (title TBC) - 8th April 2022

Episode 7 (title TBC) - 15th April 2022

Episode 8 (title TBC) - 22nd April 2022

Episode 9 (title TBC) - 29th April 2022

Episode 10 (title TBC) - 6th May 2022

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Star Trek: Picard continues on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes each Friday, and streams on Thursdays on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video here, with the subscription then costing £7.99 per month.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.