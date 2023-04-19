After a thrilling penultimate episode which saw Jack's true identity as an unwitting Borg transmitter unveiled, and the depleted crew brining the Enterprise-D out from storage, we now have a trailer for the highly anticipated finale – and it looks like it's going to be an emotional farewell.

It's the end of an era as Star Trek: Picard approaches its season 3 finale , which has been billed as a conclusion not only to the series, but also to the entire Next Generation Saga.

In the trailer, Picard notes that a signal is being projected across the solar system, and the only way to save Earth is to sever the connection with Jack, "no matter the cost".

Elsewhere in the trailer we see plenty of space battles and shootouts, while Seven of Nine ominously says: "We are all that is left of Star Fleet," while telling the crew to get their "weapons ready for another ride".

You can watch the full trailer right here, now.

The official synopsis for the episode says: "In a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard and generations of crews, both old and new, fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they've ever faced as the saga of Star Trek: The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion."

In March 2022, Seven of Nine star Jeri Ryan revealed that the plan was for season 3 to be Star Trek: Picard's final outing, posting on Twitter: "And just like that, it’s done. That’s a series wrap on #StarTrekPicard. So surreal since season 2 has just started airing.

"I can’t wait for you all to see what’s to come in season 3! Huge love to our incredible cast and crew. What [a] journey this has been…"

However, in recent weeks and months, some of the show's stars and creatives have started signalling this might not yet quite be the end for Picard and the crew, whether they continue on in a fourth season or in another Star Trek Project.

For instance, in January 2023, executive producer Alex Kurtzman told TV Line: "When we started the series, Patrick [Stewart] and we all talked about really wanting it to just be three years, feeling like we could really tell a complete story with the season you’re now seeing as our endpoint.

"That being said, anything is possible. If a show blows the doors off the place, as we’re certainly hoping it will, and we’re very, very proud of Season 3, who knows?"

