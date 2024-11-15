Episode 1 only featured Zahn very briefly, but it was certainly a memorable introduction as Solo peered out from a vault he's sequestered in, threatening to kill Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette if she opens it.

Speaking about how he was thrown in at the deep end, Zahn told RadioTimes.com: "I have a really heavy scene in episode 9, and that was my first day. So, you know, go big or go home!

"Oh my gosh. It was so insane to dive in with that, but I was really grateful to dive in with something so emotional and so specific, because it freed me up. It established the character."

He added of his dynamic with Ferguson: "We developed as friends, we developed as co-workers. We and the story developed - it was very fluid. Things changed, dialogue changed, it was really fascinating - it was like doing a play."

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

As for what we can expect from Solo's character, Zahn teased: "Solo is a good name for the guy. He's he's been through a lot, and his world stopped at a certain point.

"The things we learn from other people – how we communicate, how we express ourselves, how we show emotion, how we function in society – those things were gone for him. They don't exist. And so he had to develop as a human being with books and pictures and things.

"So it's a really fascinating character to dive into, and then to play opposite this other person [Ferguson as Juliette] who's so different, but they both want something from each other and need something from each other, in that process, it becomes a really interesting relationship."

Ferguson added of working with Zahn: "Steve is up for anything, and I really loved that. It became like a play between us."

Silo season 2 picks up with Juliette after she left her home silo in a jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end of season 1, only to discover dozens more of them outside. As she makes her way into Silo 17, a dangerous rebellion begins at home.

Silo season 2 continues weekly on Apple TV+.

