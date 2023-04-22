The audio book sees Daniel Anthony and Anjli Mohindra step back into their roles, and in an interview ahead of its release later this year the stars have now given some teasers as to where we'll find their characters now.

Clyde and Rani are back, 12 years after Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures first ended, in a new audio adventure for Big Finish called Rani Takes on the World .

Anthony said of his character: "I'd like to think Clyde is a little bit more mature... that's a lie. No, I'd like to think he's a little bit more mature now. Obviously there's always been an aspect of a bit of a Peter Pan about him, like he was never really gonna grow up was he."

Meanwhile, Mohindra said: "Yeah Rani's doing alright. She's really running with the journalism, which we kind of always knew would happen for her but it's great seeing her doing it and enjoying it. Thriving, as they say."

You can watch the full interview with the pair right here.

As Russell T Davies returns to Doctor Who and gears up towards producing new spin-offs from the long-running sci-fi show, the cast and crew of The Sarah Jane Adventures have been reflecting more on the show's legacy and on storylines that never came to be.

Davies revealed that he once vetoed a story featuring the Cybermen, saying: "Matt Jones [writer of Who’s 'The Impossible Planet'] once pitched a Cyberman invasion of Bannerman Road, and I sat there thinking, 'What the Cybermen do is remove your brains and put them into metal – that’s horrible. I don’t think Cybermen fit five o’clock in the afternoon."

He also explained why Freema Agyeman never appeared in the series as Martha Jones, a cameo which was at one point planned but had to be scrapped.

"She was going to be the companion who was in all the shows," Davies said. "She’d cross over into Torchwood, then The Sarah Jane Adventures. Then Chris Chibnall came along and offered her Law & Order: UK, and you can’t argue with that."

However, Davies has said that it's unlikely fans will see another children's focussed Doctor Who spin-off anytime soon, and has explained this is because of the difficulty in getting financial backing.

He said: "It’s an ideal, but we’re coming back to a world in which money in children’s [TV] is in even shorter supply. Even with all the good will in the world, we’d find it very hard to do now, unfortunately. There are fantasy shows – they do do stuff. But our stuff is expensive.

"You also have to keep the spin-offs looking as good as the main show, in order to maintain the entire brand – that’s part of the problem as well. So it’s genuinely tricky. There is no plan at the moment for children’s, and I’m sad about that, but just affording it would be hard."

