Anjli Mohindra to return as Rani in Sarah Jane Adventures spin-off

Rani Takes on the World will be set 15 years after The Sarah Jane Adventures – itself a spin-off from Doctor Who – first aired on TV.

Doctor Who audio drama producers Big Finish have announced a new spin-off from The Sarah Jane Adventures , with Anjli Mohindra returning as Rani.

Rani is now a successful journalist living in London but when something otherworldly threatens her beloved city, she steps up to the line of alien defence.

The first box set, Rani Takes on the World: Beyond Bannerman Road, will be released in April 2023 and will be comprised of three audio adventures: 'Here Today' by Joseph Lidster, 'Destination: Wedding' by James Goss, and 'The Witching Tree' by Lizzie Hopley.

"There's something so ingrained in me playing this character that has made it all slide straight into place," said Mohindra. "But also, reprising the role of Rani in 2020 for [Doctor Who Lockdown story] Farewell, Sarah Jane was a real springboard into this. Rani is such a part of me and who I am, and I'm a part of Rani, that it just happened naturally.

"I think it's gorgeous because you feel like Sarah Jane is very much a part of it and of who Rani has become later on in life. They still hold onto the life that they all shared together and the love and respect. 'What would [Sarah Jane] do in this situation?' is very much there in the background. I think this is a lovely tribute but also a lovely continuation of her work."

Daniel Anthony as Clyde, Anjli Mohindra as Rani, Tommy Knight as Luke and Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane in The Sarah Jane Adventures

The Sarah Jane Adventures originally aired on CBBC between 2007 and 2011 and saw Elisabeth Sladen reprise her role as former Doctor Who companion Sarah Jane Smith, now battling monsters alongside a gang of young teens – including Mohindra's character Rani – from her home at 13 Bannerman Road. The fifth and final series of the show was curtailed after Sladen passed away in April 2011.

Also returning from the original TV series for this new spin-off will be Daniel Anthony – appearing as Rani’s best friend Clyde Langer in the first and final adventures – and Mina Anwar – back as Rani’s mum, Gita Chandra, in 'Destination: Wedding'.

Rani Takes on the World: Beyond Bannerman Road is available to pre-order for £19.99 (collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set + download) or £16.99 (download only). Volume 2 (title TBC), set for release in December 2023, can also be pre-ordered for the same price. Both volumes can also be pre-ordered together in a bundle for £38 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) or £33 (download only).

