Once the show became available, fans quickly noticed that one of the stories told across two episodes, season 5's The Curse of Clyde Langer, was not available, leaving the series incomplete on the platform.

With Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the entire series was added back to the BBC iPlayer library on 29th November - or was it?

Now, the BBC has confirmed that the episodes should be available on the streaming platform soon - and confirmed why they currently aren't.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We are making a minor tweak to the episode and hope to make it available soon." RadioTimes.com understands that, contrary to reports, the tweak being made is not to rectify a matter of factual inaccuracy.

Daniel Anthony as Clyde Langer in The Sarah Jane Adventures. BBC

The Sarah Jane Adventures, which first started airing in 2007, followed Elisabeth Sladen's former companion, her adopted son Luke and friends Maria, Clyde and Rani.

It was aimed towards a younger audience than the main show, airing on CBBC, and was one of a number of Doctor Who spin-offs which have been produced, including the adult-skewing Torchwood and the young-adult series Class.

The series featured two cameo appearances from The Doctor - played by David Tennant and Matt Smith in each of them respectively - and early this year, Daniel Anthony, who played Clyde, said working with them will always be a "personal highlight".

It has recently been reported that multiple new Doctor Who spin-offs were in the works to build out the universe in a similar style to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with series focussing on some of The Doctor's most well-known villains reportedly on the table.

The Sarah Jane Adventures is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a seven-day free BritBox trial here.

