The pair often reserve their most cutting (but always teasing) remarks for one another on social media - a spat that made it onto the big screen when Reynolds' referenced Wolverine in both his Deadpool films.

"People think it [the feud] started with us - well it didn't," Jackman deadpanned during a video announcing the prize.

"The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies for as long as there has been Jackmans and Reynoldses..ses," continued a straight-faced Reynolds.

Showing a black-and-white photo featuring both Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Jackman), the stars went on to add that starting their respective drinks companies - Jackman's coffee company and Reynolds' gin - has only added fuel to the fire.

"But for one day, and one day only, we have agreed to agree to not disagree and only a pandemic could make that happen," Reynolds said.

Jackman added: "We've agreed to join the All In Challenge. We'll stop our feud for one day and help sell a different type of drink."

The lightening-fast opening credits for the segment also packed in a few jokes, including a shoutout to the actors' wives for "tolerating[ing]" their feud, and a tongue-in-cheek nod to Marvel (which owns both Deadpool and the X-Men franchise).

