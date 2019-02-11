Although Jackman wasn’t there to collect the award in person, the actor celebrated his win – Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for The Greatest Showman soundtrack – in a video posted on Twitter.

Although the prize was earned collectively by the crew and cast of the hit musical, the gong means Jackman has now collected all but one of the EGOT awards.

The actor first won a Tony trophy in 2004 for his role as singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy from Oz. And – in a neat crossover between the awards – Jackman took home the Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program at the 2005 Emmys for hosting the 58th annual Tony Awards.

Jackman isn’t up for an Oscar this awards season, but has been nominated once before: in 2014 he got a Best Actor nod for his work in Les Miserables.

But if Jackman, 50, does win an Academy Award in future, he’ll join the select EGOT group of 15 stars that have won all four prizes. The most recent inductees were musical stars Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber and singer John Legend, all of whom won Emmys in 2018.

Other EGOT stars include Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg and Audrey Hepburn.