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Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn reacts to Vince Gilligan's scrapped hive-mind idea: 'Oh my God. Can you imagine?'
There were some major costume decisions to be made about Pluribus.
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Published: Sunday, 15 March 2026 at 12:55 pm
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