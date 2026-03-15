While we all wait patiently for the second season of Pluribus, series creator Vince Gilligan has now revealed that the show almost had a very different look to it – quite literally.

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Speaking during a panel at SXSW, the Breaking Bad screenwriter disclosed that his initial plans for Pluribus included a very naked hive mind.

He said (via Variety): “We talked about [how] they didn’t need to wear clothes at all, but we’re not working for HBO. But then we thought, we can’t do that to all these extras. We can’t all be naked.”

Gilligan added: “We figured, they strictly wear clothes for protection against the sun and against cold or whatnot. But we talked hours and hours and hours about all that kind of stuff.”

Rhea Seehorn stars in Pluribus Apple TV

Rhea Seehorn, who leads the cast as Carol – one of a handful of people on Earth somehow immune to a global virus – was also on the panel and joked: "Oh my God, thank you … Can you imagine if I had to try to act with 300 naked people?"

While the hive mind aren't naked in Pluribus, there were other costume decisions made to help encapsulate their lack of individualism.

Costume designer Jennifer Bryan said of their appearance in the series: “Eventually days pass, and obviously, people have to change clothes. And then all of those mores for clothing disappear. There’s no reason for them to impress you with their clothes.”

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The Apple TV series quickly became the talk of the town upon its release and was subsequently renewed for a second season, but if fans are hoping for new episodes to come quickly then they'll have to exercise a bit of patience.

When speaking at Apple TV's press day last month, Gilligan said: "We appreciate everybody’s patience. But it ain’t gonna be The Pitt, coming back every year. I wish it would be because it’s an awesome show that’s old-school, like we used to do The X-Files [when] we’d come back the same month every year.

"It will not be like The Pitt. We’ll come back the same month – just the question is what year."

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Pluribus is available to stream on Apple TV.

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