Apple TV sci-fi show Pluribus, the first series created by Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan since Better Call Saul, blew audiences away when it debuted at the end of last year, and finished up on a cliffhanger teasing the already announced season 2.

However, while fans will no doubt be excited to know that season 2 is on the way, Gilligan has repeatedly been clear that it won't be a quick turnaround – and he has just reasserted that.

Speaking at Apple TV's 2026 press day on Tuesday 3rd February, Gilligan said that he and his team of writers are "plugging away" at season 2, but cautioned that fans will need to be patient.

"All the folks, if you like the show, thank you for getting us here on this stage," he said. "It takes a long time to come up with these episodes.

"We are deeper into the process at this moment than I would like, considering how few episodes we have figured out. But it takes some time, just as it did the first season."

Rhea Seehorn as Carol and Karolina Wydra as Zosia in Pluribus Apple TV

Gilligan continued: "We appreciate everybody’s patience. But it ain’t gonna be The Pitt, coming back every year. I wish it would be because it’s an awesome show that’s old-school, like we used to do The X-Files [when] we’d come back the same month every year. It will not be like The Pitt. We’ll come back the same month – just the question is what year."

Season 1 of Pluribus debuted in November 2025, so it seems like fans could be waiting until November 2027 – and that's at the earliest. It could potentially take until November 2028.

If it were to be a three year gap, that would be the same length between seasons that fans saw between Severance seasons 1 and 2. That's another Apple TV sci-fi show, the third season of which also seems to be taking a long time, given that we're now a year on from season 2 debuting and the new episodes have yet to go into production.

Gillian has previously teased that he can see the show going beyond its already-confirmed two season run, saying that "we have a pretty good idea of where it should end," but that "if we come up with a better way to end this thing, we will."

