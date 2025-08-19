“I’m at the point in my life where I’m like, ‘The clock is ticking,’” Stiller explained to the Los Angeles Times.

Instead, the star is preparing to appear in the latest Meet the Parents sequel, Focker In-Law, and is getting ready to shoot a World War II survival movie in the spring, which tells “the true story of a downed airman in occupied France and how he got involved with the French Resistance".

He added: “These things take time to come together, and the older you get, the more you realise that you only have so much time.”

Stiller helmed six of season 1's nine episodes, as well as half of season 2's 10 episodes, including the jaw-dropping finale, and his stepping back from directing duties will no doubt come as a huge blow to fans.

However, he'll still be involved as a producer and it sounds as if his influence on the show will still be felt in season 3, with the LA Times noting that Stiller, showrunner Dan Erickson and the Severance writers “have been spending much of the year planning season three so that Stiller can step away and direct this feature film".

Following the publication of the news, Stiller assured fans on X (formally known as Twitter) that he isn't departing from the show.

“It’s been full time the last 8 months working on season 3 and I’m not going anywhere,” he wrote.

He added: “We have incredible directors and a team that creates the show. I love directing it and look forward to at some point again for sure. I feel like season 3 is going to be the best yet as we continue to evolve.”

Severance season 2 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

