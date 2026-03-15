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Vera icon Brenda Blethyn reveals big difference filming A Woman of Substance: "I didn’t rule the roost so I had to behave!"
The Vera actress compares her longterm role with her new one.
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Published: Sunday, 15 March 2026 at 11:40 am
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