After 14 years helming detective series Vera, Brenda Blethyn has taken on an entirely different kind of role in Channel 4's new adaptation series, A Woman of Substance.

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The eight-parter is now available to stream in full and is a fresh take on Barbara Taylor Bradford's 1979 novel, with Blethyn leading the cast alongside Jessica Reynolds (House of Guinness), who plays the younger version of central character Emma Harte.

As Blethyn's next big TV project post-Vera, the actress reflected on her experience filming A Woman of Substance. At a post-screening Q&A for the series, Blethyn said: “Well, I kind of behaved myself on this more because on Vera, I sort of threw my weight about a bit. I would have a laugh now and again.

"But this is like a new thing. I didn't rule the roost on this, so I had to behave myself. So, a few laughs here and there.”

Emma Harte 1970's (BRENDA BLETHYN) A Woman of Substance Channel 4

While many may be anticipating seeing Blethyn throughout the series, much of the focus is actually on Reynolds's portrayal as a younger Emma who is left trying to rebuild her life after being turfed out of her job at Fairley Hall.

Alone, pregnant but armed with a big overarching life plan, we see Emma's life start to take shape as she takes control and also tries to get revenge on the Fairley family.

The new series goes even deeper into Emma's life as eight episodes chart "the rise of Emma Harte from penniless Yorkshire maid in the early 1900s to powerful 1970s business mogul," according to its synopsis.

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It continues: "Betrayed by her aristocratic lover and cast out when she becomes pregnant, young Emma vows a lifelong revenge on the family she once worked for and who underestimated her. Through love, loss, war, and unrelenting ambition, Emma amasses power, outwits rivals, and shapes her own destiny.

"In the 1970s, as she approaches her 80th birthday, betrayal from within Emma’s own family threatens everything she’s fought a lifetime to build."

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A Woman of Substance continues on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 March at 9pm on Channel 4.

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