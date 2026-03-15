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The Other Bennet Sister writer teases Ruth Jones’s "brutal” version of Mrs Bennet
"I got to write Mary's mum and Mary's sisters, so they're slightly different to Lizzie's experience of that same family."
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Published: Sunday, 15 March 2026 at 6:00 am
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