The Other Bennet Sister finally has its confirmed premiered launch date on BBC One and iPlayer, with the picturesque Jane Austen-inspired period drama to arrive just in time for spring.

Based on Janice Hadlow's novel of the same name, the series follows the "overlooked" character of Mary Bennet (played by Call the Midwife's Ella Bruccoleri), who first appeared in a smaller capacity in Austen's literary classic Pride & Prejudice.

Now, she takes centre stage in a story that overlaps with the events of Pride & Prejudice, in addition to imagining what came next, with Mary embarking "on a very different path" to her sisters, who "pursue romance and social triumph".

The Other Bennet Sister will premiere on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 15 March 2026, with a double-bill to air on broadcast television that night, while all episodes will be streaming as a box set on iPlayer from that very same date.

The BBC has also unveiled a brand new trailer, previewing what viewers can expect – you can watch it below.

Sharing some details on what to expect, the synopsis reads: "Leaving Longbourn behind, Mary travels to London to live with her aunt and uncle, Mr and Mrs Gardiner, in their elegant home on Gracechurch Street.

"There, she begins a journey of self-discovery."

Hadlow praised the performance of The Other Bennet Sister's "wonderful" lead actor Bruccoleri (Down Cemetery Road, Bridgerton), promising that she plays the role of Mary with "such feeling".

Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell (The Power) added: "Exploring Jane Austen's world through the eyes of Mary Bennet for the first time has been a joyful experience – and our incredible cast have added a whole new layer of life to these characters.

"Our story is set in a familiar and much-loved world, but we're coming at it from a completely new angle. Mary's story is about coming of age when you're the odd one out – how do you find your place in the world?

Maddie Close as Jane Bennet, Poppy Gilbert as Lizzie Bennet, Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet, Molly Wright as Kitty Bennet and Grace Hogg-Robinson as Lydia Bennet in The Other Bennet Sister. BBC / Bad Wolf

"As a young girl growing up in Croydon, my world could not have been more different to Jane Austen's – but there is a universality in her work that reaches across generations and class boundaries, and we cannot wait to bring the Bennet family to a new audience."

Quintrell concluded: "The Other Bennet Sister is true to the spirit of Pride and Prejudice but I hope it will also surprise and delight fans both old and new."

The series also stars Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey), Richard E Grant (Suspect), Laurie Davidson (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story), Tanya Reynolds (The Decameron), Ryan Sampson (Mr Bigstuff) and Indira Varma (The Night Manager), among others.

The Other Bennet Sister arrives mere months after the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth, which was commemorated last year with a first-look clip from the forthcoming drama.

The Other Bennet Sister premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 15th March 2026.

