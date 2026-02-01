❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Night Manager season 2 ending explained: Writer and director on deaths, romance and season 3
David Farr and Georgi Banks-Davies tell RadioTimes.com about that stunning finale.
Published: Sunday, 1 February 2026 at 10:00 pm
