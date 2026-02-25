While some viewers will have already seen the trailer for Netflix's brand-new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, as it aired in front of some cinema screenings of Wuthering Heights, the footage has now finally been released online for all to see.

The trailer gives very little away, and just shows us glimpses of two characters - Emma Corrin's Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden's Mr Darcy.

An image of Corrin in character, alongside other members of the Bennet family, was first revealed last summer, but this is the first time we've seen Slow Horses star Lowden in character as this version of Darcy.

You can watch the teaser right here now.

This new adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel has been adapted by Dolly Alderton, and also stars Olivia Colman, Freya Mavor, Hopey Parish, Rhea Norwood, Hollie Avery, Rufus Sewell, Louis Partridge, Jamie Demetriou, Fiona Shaw and Daryl McCormack.

Siena Kelly, Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armesto, Rosie Cavaliero, Saffron Coomber, James Dryden, Justin Edwards, James Northcote, Eloise Webb and Isabella Sermon also feature in the cast.

Directed by Heartstopper's Euros Lyn, the six-part series has been described as a "faithful, classic adaptation of the novel", with Alderton previously saying in a statement: "Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.

"Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.

"With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy."

This is the second adaptation of Pride and Prejudice to arrive in a matter of months, with an audio version from Audible, starring Marisa Abela and Harris Dickinson, having been released in September 2025.

