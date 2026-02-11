While it's not uncommon for a buzzy new film to split opinion, it's been a while since a major movie provoked quite so divisive a critical reaction as Emerald Fennell's new take on Wuthering Heights.

Ad

The review embargo for the adaptation lifted a couple of days ago, and a look through the various write-ups suggest a film that appears to be loved and loathed in near equal measure – adding to the Saltburn filmmaker's reputation as someone whose work reliably elicits strong responses.

Of course, such widely polarised viewpoints seem destined to only further ramp up anticipation among the cinemagoing public for a film that already looked likely to be a box office hit.

With big names Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi taking on the lead roles of Cathy and Heathcliff, cinematographer Linus Sandgren working with Fennel to craft an extremely inviting visual aesthetic, and pop superstar Charli xcx penning the soundtrack, you can't deny there are plenty of eye-catching elements to the film.

And even if some may take issue with the liberties the writer/director appears to have taken with Emily Brontë's novel, there are others for whom it may serve as a gateway to picking up that iconic work of gothic fiction for the first time.

So how exactly can you see the new film? Read on for everything you need to know about the release of Wuthering Heights.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

How to watch Wuthering Heights – is it streaming?

There are no imminent plans for Wuthering Heights to come to streaming. The film is getting an exclusive theatrical release, and as such the only way to watch the film for the forseeable future will be to take a trip to the pictures.

Luckily, there will be no shortage of options: the movie is a major release and will be playing in just about every cinema in the country following its release on Friday 13th February, so just check your local to find a time that suits you. We imagine it will be a very popular choice over Valentine's Day weekend!

As for whether the film will be added to a streaming platform in due course, the answer is yes – although there could be a bit of a wait.

When will Wuthering Heights be released on streaming?

As with all Warner Bros cinematic releases, the film will eventually be released on HBO Max in the US – and with that platform finally launching on this side of the Atlantic next month (available as a bundle with Sky and NOW) it seems likely that will be the case in the UK too.

The exact date for it's HBO Max premiere is less certain, but Warner Bros tend to wait around two or three months between theatrical release and streaming debut, so we'd probably be looking at late April or early May before you can watch the film on streaming. Should we get more concrete details, we'll keep you updated.

Wuthering Heights trailer

If you've somehow missed seeing any of the promotional material for the film and want to check out a trailer before committing to a cinema trip, you can find the trailer for the movie below.

As you can see, it certainly seems to be going for shock value!

Wuthering Heights will be released in cinemas on 13th February 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.