When the erotically-charged and Charli xcx-soundtracked trailer for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights dropped back in September, it sent the internet into a frenzy.

Many fans were quick to criticise the trailer’s overtly sexual tone, as well as Catherine's 1980s-style wedding dress, which doesn’t exactly fit the timeline the book was set in.

This was in addition to existing controversy surrounding the casting decisions, with Barbie actor Margot Robbie set to star as Catherine Earns opposite Saltburn star Jacob Elordi as her brooding love interest, Heathcliff.

Fans of ​​Emily Brontë’s novel were quick to criticise Fennell’s adaptation for aging up the characters, who are teenagers for much of the novel’s plot, significantly – Elordi is 28 and Robbie is 35 – as well as erasing Heathcliff’s non-white background.

Another controversial element in the trailer proved to be the film's use of modern music after the footage was accompanied by a new track from Charli xcx. And there was further backlash following the news that the Brat star would be contributing an entire album of original songs for the movie.

The use of an anachronistic soundtrack has divided audiences, with some seeing it as bold and exciting, while others have labelled it tasteless and disrespectful.

Want to know more about the songs Charli is contributing to the film? Read on for everything we know about the film’s soundtrack so far.

Wuthering Heights 2026 soundtrack: List of songs so far

Charli's album will feature 12 original songs in total, but the official tracklist is yet to be announced.

However, the singer has already shared two tracks from the album.

In early November, she dropped House, an eerie new song featuring The Underground’s John Cale.

The track features some autotune as well as industrial sounds, with Cale’s voice appearing as a spoken word poem before the pair repeat the central refrain of “I think I’m gonna die in this house”.

Later in November, Charli then shared another preview of her album with the new song Chains of Love. The track also features in the trailer for the movie, which you can watch below:

Opening up about the inspiration behind the soundtrack, the singer previously wrote in a statement on Instagram Stories: “I got a call from Emerald Fennell last Christmas asking whether I would consider working on a song for her adaptation of Wuthering Heights."

She continued: “After being so in the depths of my previous album I was excited to escape into something entirely new, entirely opposite. When I think of Wuthering Heights I think of many things. I think of passion and pain. I think of England. I think of the Moors, I think of the mud and the cold. I think of determination and grit.”

Charli also said in her statement that she reached out to Cale after his quote from a Velvet Underground documentary – in which he said there was a need for the band’s songs to be both “elegant and brutal” – stayed with her.

Charli wrote: “I got really stuck on that phrase. I wrote it down in my notes app and would pull it up from time to time and think about what he meant.”

So Charli decided to reach out to him and they ended up collaborating. “That voice, so elegant, so brutal. I sent him some songs, and we started talking specifically about House," she added.

She continued: "We spoke about the idea of a poem. He recorded something and sent it to me. Something that only John could do.

"And it was… well, it made me cry. I feel so lucky to have been able to work with John on this song. I’ve been so excited to share it with you all, sitting quietly in anticipation.”

When will the Wuthering Heights 2026 soundtrack be released?

Charli's album will be released on 13th February 2026, the same day that the movie is set to land in cinemas.

It is available for pre-order here.

Wuthering Heights will be released in cinemas on 13th February 2026.

