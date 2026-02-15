Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights is controversial – but Emily Brontë’s classic novel has been shocking people for 178 years
The new film — starring Margot Robbie — has divided people with its inaccurate costumes, bodice-ripping erotic scenes and the casting of Jacob Elordi for the role of “dark-skinned gypsy” Heathcliff.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Sunday, 15 February 2026 at 10:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad