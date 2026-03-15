Sarah Quintrell on His Dark Materials, The Power and The Other Bennet Sister: The Radio Times Writers' Room
Quintrell, whose new drama tells the story of a lesser-explored Jane Austen character, is the latest guest on our interview series looking at the art of screenwriting.
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Published: Sunday, 15 March 2026 at 6:00 am
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