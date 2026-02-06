Jack Thorne on Adolescence, The Beatles movies and Lord of the Flies: The Radio Times Writers’ Room
Thorne, best-known for his work on Adolescence and His Dark Materials, is the latest guest on our interview series looking at the art of screenwriting.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Friday, 6 February 2026 at 7:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad