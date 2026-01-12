When it comes to TV in 2025, it's hard to think of a show that dominated conversation more than Adolescence, which scored enormous viewership figures and has gone on to win what feels like every award going.

The four-part drama picked up another host of awards at last night's (Sunday 11th January) Golden Globes, with Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper all picking up gongs for their performances.

After this win, Graham was asked that all-important question, which has been swirling around since the show's debut – will there be some form of follow-up?

Graham said (via Deadline): "I cannot answer that question because it’s somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack [Thorne, co-creator]’s mind, and we’ll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned."

Stephen Graham accepting the Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie Award for Adolescence at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevork Djansezian/CBS via Getty Images

Given this, it seems fans have a wait on their hands.

It's unclear what form a follow-up to Adolescence would take, but Graham's comments align with reporting from Deadline last year, which said that Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company was in discussions with director Philip Barantini about a potential second season.

Whatever the case, it certainly seems as though fans shouldn't expect a direct prequel or sequel, with Thorne having told ITV’s This Morning last year that "Jamie’s story is finished".

He added: "I don’t think there’s anywhere more we can take Jamie, so I don’t think there is a series 2. We’d love to explore the one-shot format in another way. We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don’t think a series 2 of Adolescence is quite right for us."

Meanwhile, executive producer and Graham's wife Hannah Walters told Variety that "there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else".

In his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, Graham called Walters one of the "best producers ever" and said that she saved his life.

