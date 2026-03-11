It's time for a brand new period drama to get obsessed with, and as well as all the saucy sex scenes, A Woman of Substance has an overarching revenge plot that makes it a total binge-watch.

The new series is an adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford’s 1979 novel and isn't the first time it's been adapted for telly. Instead of 1985's leads Jenny Seagrove and Deborah Kerr, this new version puts Brenda Blethyn and Jessica Reynolds in the starring roles as the young and older versions of Emma Harte.

Speaking about whether she feels any similarities with her character, Blethyn said at a screening: “Well, Emma Harte had this plan with a capital P. I've never had a plan. I'm devoid of ambition. Always have been fairly happy with my lot, whatever."

While there are recognisable faces from shows like House of Guinness, Peaky Blinders and Mr Bates vs the Post Office, there's plenty talent in the cast of this period drama. But who else stars in A Woman of Substance? Read on for more about the cast.

A Woman of Substance cast: Who stars alongside Brenda Blethyn?

The full cast list for A Woman of Substance is as follows, but scroll on to find out more about the characters and where you may have seen the stars previously.

Brenda Blethyn as Emma Harte

Jessica Reynolds as Young Emma Harte

Emmett J Scanlan as Adam Fairley

Lydia Leonard as Olivia Wainwright

Leanne Best as Adele Fairley

Harry Cadby as Gerald Fairley

Ewan Horrocks as Edwin Fairley

Will Mellor as Jack Harte

Lenny Rush as Frank Harte

Niall Wright as Mac O’Neill

Toby Regbo as Jim Fairley

Philip Hill-Pearson as Joe Lowther

Mara Huf as Paula Amory

Jo Joyner as Elizabeth Ainsley-Harte

Rosie Cavaliero as Edwina, Countess of Dunvale

Jeremy Neumark Jones as David Kallinski

Hiftu Quasem as Priya Chandra

Tyrone Huntley as Jerry Sloane

Robert Wilfort as Murgatroyd

Vaughn Johseph as Bernie

Georgina Sadler as Polly

Sophie Bould as Elizabeth Harte

Sagar Arya as Sir Vikram Chandra

Samia Galab as Mrs Fairweather

Susie Trayling as Mrs Minton

Rachel Logan as Mrs Jacobs

Matt Sutton as Mr Ivens

Allison Saxton as Mrs Easton

Everly Miller as Young Edwina

Ellie Mejia as Laura Spencer

Ruby Hoggarth as Mrs Grisham

Brenda Blethyn as Emma Harte in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

Who is Emma? In the '70s, Emma is a high-flying businesswoman and the richest woman in the world. At her New York headquarters, she's soon delivered quite the surprise piece of information which threatens her family bond and the business empire she's fought to hard to build.

Where have I seen Brenda Blethyn before? Blethyn is best known for her starring role in ITV's Vera, a show she helmed for its entire 14-year run. She is also known for her roles in Secrets & Lies, Pride & Prejudice, Atonement and, more recently, Dragonfly.

Jessica Reynolds as Young Emma Harte

Jessica Reynolds as Emma Harte in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

Who is Emma? The young version of Emma starts off as a penniless maid working in the Fairley household. There, she utilises every opportunity but falls for one of the masters of the house, Edwin. Eventually banished from working there and wanting to exact revenge on the wealthy family, she sets out to make a name for herself but faces many hurdles in the process.

Where have I seen Jessica Reynolds before? Reynolds is known for her roles in Kneecap, House of Guinness and Outlander. She is set to star in Channel 4's Close to Home.

Emmett J Scanlan as Adam Fairley

Emmett J Scanlan as Adam Fairley in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

Who is Adam? Adam is the patriarch of the Fairley house and master of the estate. While he may be stony-faced to his sons, he's hiding a secret love triangle of his own – between his wife Adele and her sister Olivia.

Where have I seen Emmett J Scanlan before? Scanlan is known for his roles in Hollyoaks, Peaky Blinders, Kin and The Tower, having also recently been seen in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

Lydia Leonard as Olivia Wainwright

Lydia Leonard as Olivia Wainwright in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

Who is Olivia? Olivia is Adele's sister and to many, she seems to be the leading lady of Fairley Hall. However, she merely came to the rescue when her sister needed her most but has quite liked her new role in the household – and her sister's husband.

Where have I seen Lydia Leonard before? Leonard is known for her roles in The Crown (as Cherie Blair), Gentleman Jack, Ten Percent and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. More recently, she can be seen in Down Cemetery Road.

Leanne Best as Adele Fairley

Leanne Best as Adele Fairley in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

Who is Adele? Adele is the lady of Fairley Hall and despite their initial whirlwind romance, Adele and Adam couldn't be more at odds, although there remains an inexplicable tie between them both. Now, she's confined to her room in the attic, a shell of her former self but intent on reclaiming her power.

Where have I seen Leanne Best before? Best is known for her roles in Home Fires, Four Lives, Young Wallander, The Walk-In and The Bay. She has also starred in G'Wed, A Town Called Malice and Insomnia.

Harry Cadby as Gerald Fairley

Harry Cadby as Gerald Fairley in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

Who is Gerald? The eldest son of Adele and Adam, Gerald has a particularly immoral reputation amongst the house's staff. He knows he should be the one to take over the family business but continues to disappoint his father, eventually landing him in a major spot of trouble that leads him to Emma.

Where have I seen Harry Cadby before? Cadby is known for his roles in Everything Now, Dope Girls, Red Rose and In Flight.

Ewan Horrocks as Edwin Fairley

Ewan Horrocks as Edwin Fairley in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

Who is Edwin? Edwin is the youngest in the Fairley family and is infatuated with Emma, but knowing the prospect of their union is far from possible. Nevertheless, Edwin promises a future to Emma until his family ties and obligations cloud all of that. His choices continue to haunt him as he grows older, but will he find a way to make things right again?

Where have I seen Ewan Horrocks before? Horrocks has starred in The Last Kingdom, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die and Truth & Treason.

Will Mellor as Jack Harte

Will Mellor as Jack Harte in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

Who is Jack? Jack is Emma's father and is left heartbroken when his wife dies from a long illness. He continues to work hard, eventually working at the Fairley Mill even if he does prefer working outdoors.

Where have I seen Will Mellor before? Mellor has starred in various productions over the years, including in Hollyoaks, Coronation Street and Mr Bates vs the Post Office. He has also starred in Broadchurch, No Offence, Line of Duty and The Teacher.

Lenny Rush as Frank Harte

Lenny Rush as Frank Harte in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

Who is Frank? Frank is Emma's younger brother and despite the family's poor living conditions, Emma has tried her hardest to ensure Frank has the best start in life. But unfortunately, wider family troubles will continue to rock Frank's life.

Where have I seen Lenny Rush before? Although just 16, Rush is making a name for himself in British TV and is known for his roles in Am I Being Unreasonable? (for which he won a BAFTA), Dodger and Doctor Who.

Niall Wright as Mac O’Neill

Niall Wright as Mac in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

Who is Mac? Mac is the latest staff member to join the Fairley house and on his first day, meets Emma. It's clear that Mac holds a special torch for her but nevertheless, the pair remain friends over the years and Mac can be counted on in her times of need.

Where have I seen Niall Wright before? Wright has starred in Hope Street, but has also had roles in Dani's Castle and Good Vibrations.

A Woman of Substance will premiere on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 March at 9pm on Channel 4.

