In Channel 4's A Woman of Substance, Brenda Blethyn is the older business tycoon version of main character Emma Harte who, once cast out as a maid from the Fairley household, vowed to get her revenge on the wealthy family.

Across eight episodes, the new adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford’s 1979 novel takes us on a sweeping journey through Emma's life, her thirst for revenge and her determination in regards to making things better for her family.

The role is played by House of Guinness star Jessica Reynolds, while Blethyn takes on the '70s-based version of the character once she's aged up. But do the leads see themselves in the character of Emma at all?

When speaking at a screening for A Woman of Substance, Blethyn remarked: “Well, Emma Hart had this plan with a capital P. I've never had a plan. I'm devoid of ambition. Always have been fairly happy with my lot, whatever. I've been very lucky in my life and career."

Jessica Reynolds as Emma Harte in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

She went on: "And so from that point of view, I had to find that from somewhere to play the part. And I watched some of Jessica's filming, just so that I could try and incorporate maybe a mannerism into the performance. Actually, I found some photographs of me at the same age as Jessica is, and we're very, very similar.”

It's hard to believe that Blethyn is that devoid of ambition, especially seeing as she fronted ITV crime drama Vera for a staggering 14 years.

As for Reynolds, she remarked: “Yeah, I'd say I'm the opposite. I have all the drive in the world. Coming from … my background wasn’t as extreme or working class as Emma’s was, but I understand the struggle of – my parents are both teachers.

"Having enough but not … wanting to get away from where you came from and kind of make a life for yourself and be able to support yourself. So, yeah, I do relate to her.”

Of course, this isn't the first time that Bradford's hit novel has been adapted for the screen, with the original three-part Channel 4 drama continuing to be the broadcaster's most-watched show ever. Now, the new series goes even deeper into Emma's life as eight episodes chart "the rise of Emma Harte from penniless Yorkshire maid in the early 1900s to powerful 1970s business mogul," according to its synopsis.

It continues: "Betrayed by her aristocratic lover and cast out when she becomes pregnant, young Emma vows a lifelong revenge on the family she once worked for and who underestimated her. Through love, loss, war, and unrelenting ambition, Emma amasses power, outwits rivals, and shapes her own destiny.

"In the 1970s, as she approaches her 80th birthday, betrayal from within Emma’s own family threatens everything she’s fought a lifetime to build."

A Woman of Substance will premiere on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 March at 9pm on Channel 4.

