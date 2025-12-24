❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn reacts to shocking finale twist: “I wanted to throw up”
The star had a very visceral reaction to that "betrayal" in episode 9.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 24 December 2025 at 10:00 am
Ad
Ad
The Christmas TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad