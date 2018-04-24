Asked by The Sunday Project presenters (at around five minutes into the clip above) what Malcolm's advice to the minister in question would be, Capaldi said: "I think he would have said that she was as useless as a marzipan dildo."

But he wasn't done there.

"We're looking at a total omnishambles there," he continued. "She was all over the place like a mad woman's s**t. And I'm only getting started."

More like this

Addressing the minister by talking straight down the camera, Capaldi then said: "I'm willing to help, if you want to talk to me. I'm not Doctor Who anymore!"

Back in August, Capaldi let slip that he should be working with The Thick of It’s Armando Iannucci in 2018 as he said: "I think I’m going to be working with Armando next year."

Advertisement

Malcolm wouldn't accept the word 'think', Peter. We're going to need more concrete information, stat.