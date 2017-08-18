After shutting the door to the TARDIS, Peter's already revealed that what he's looking forward to swearing again come Boxing Day. When he was asked by TVGuide.com whether he might make an appearance on US comedy Veep, he said: "I don't know ... Maybe that would be fun. I'd certainly be able to swear again! I always felt it would be inappropriate to swear, so I haven't been able to swear for four years."

Then, unlike Malcolm, Peter was rather cryptic as he coyly added: "I think I'm going to be working with Armando next year."

OK, so it might not be Malcolm's big, ballsy comeback. But it could be. And that's what we're holding on to.

So far, the only project the Doctor Who actor is down to star in next year is Paddington 2. The first Paddington film wasn't known for its biting satire, Iannucci isn't attached and we don't think the producers are thinking of taking the children's film in a very different direction.

So we'll have a little longer to wait until we find out when and where we're going to see Peter's potty-mouth back in action.