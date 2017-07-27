"I haven't sworn for four years since I became Doctor Who. I thought it was very inappropriate, but hey I just left," teased Capaldi.

After being egged on my Smith, who was shouting "bring back Malcolm Tucker!", Capaldi was chastised by Moffat who said: "The moment Jodie comes on screen, you're allowed to swear again."

To which Capaldi retorted: "I'm on on Christmas Day, so on Boxing Day you'll hear me."

Although Moffat was quick to reassure us it was not in response to Jodie Whittaker's casting as The Doctor...