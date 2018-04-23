We’ve already marvelled at the brilliance of Out of Context Louis Theroux, and now Doctor Who has been given the same treatment, demonstrating just how weird the BBC sci-fi show is.

The video – taking clips from modern Who and the Doctor Who TV movie – shows how casual viewers, perhaps walking into an episode mid-way, can be greeted by such moments as a dwarf pig being shot down by a panicked group of soldiers, a white horse stalking David Tennant through a spaceship, or even the line "What'cha gonna do? Sucker me to death?" delivered by a man who's shortly suckered to death.