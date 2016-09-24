The series air date was confirmed as the cast gathered for a live Facebook video teasing the new series. Two episodes will drop on the first day – the second episode is called The Coach with the Dragon Tattoo.

“The Doctor Who family is growing, and it’s fantastic to be able to welcome the young new cast of Class in to the Whoniverse," said Peter Capaldi.

The new cast includes Coal Hill Academy classmates Charlie (Greg Austin), April (Sophie Hopkins), Ram (Fady Elsayed) and Tanya (Vivian Oparah), along with physics teacher Miss Quill (Katherine Kelly).

According to new series information released by the BBC, the group are "charged with a great responsibility by the mysterious alien known as the Doctor (Peter Capaldi): guard against the creatures of nightmare that want nothing more than to find a way through to Earth and take it for their own."

Capaldi isn't the only actor to have appeared in Doctor Who coming to Class. Nigel Betts, who played Mr Armitage in Into the Dalek and The Caretaker, is listed as part of the regular cast. Paul Marc Davies meanwhile, who has appeared in Who, The Sarah Jane Adventures AND Torchwood, is also in the cast for Class.

BBC3 controller Damian Kavanagh said, “We know lots of BBC3 fans are Doctor Who fans so Class on BBC3 is a perfect fit. It’s nice to be back as part of the Doctor Who family.” Fellow Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood also first appeared on BBC3.

The first two episodes of Class will air online on BBC3 on Saturday 22 October.