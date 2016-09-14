No, what we’re most unnerved by is the pretty intense-looking equations written on the board behind her, which are giving us some pretty horrific flashbacks to high school maths lessons. The cast of sixth form heroes wouldn’t be working with sums that complicated, would they? Or were we just held back a few too many years in school?

We like to think the former is true – so that leaves us thinking that these sums aren’t for a lesson at all, but in some way tie in to the extra-curricular sci-fi shenanigans of our new heroes. Could these equations be related to the problems in space-time that have caused various alien menaces to turn up at Coal Hill School? Could they be the machinations of an evil villain looking to construct some new machine? Or could they just be some clues left over by a certain Time Lord, known for his love of blackboards and equations?

We’d like to think it’s the last one (even though the handwriting seems a little different), but until some dedicated fan plots out exactly what these equations mean we’re sadly more in the dark than Katherine Kelly’s face in this picture.

Please bring your answers to the front of the Class…

Class will air on BBC3 online and BBC1 this October