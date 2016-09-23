Here's how to watch the Class Doctor Who announcement live
Follow the special BBC3 announcement from the cast of Class online right here
Class, pay attention. There's a special announcement planned for this Friday 23rd September to do with Doctor Who BBC3 spin-off Class, and we don't want you to miss it.
From 4.30pm UK time (11.30am Eastern Daylight Time, 8.30am Pacific Daylight Time), the cast of Class will be live on Facebook to tease the new series, and answer all your Class questions.
Radio 1Xtra DJ A.Dot will host the chat with cast members Greg Austin, Fady Elsayed, Sophie Hopkins and Vivian Oparah, as well as Class producer Derek Ritchie. You can ask questions via the hashtag #AskClass.
