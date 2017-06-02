“At first they asked me to write an episode of Doctor Who,” the A Monster Calls author told the crowd, “and I said it’s a brilliant show, but I’ve just spent so much time doing work for other people, and I really want to do something of my own."

But luckily for Ness (and Whovians worldwide), the Doctor Who producers had a plan B...

“And they said, well we have this idea for setting a spin-off in a school. And it was like, ‘ding’!”

More like this

Now, as the series reaches the home stretch, Ness clearly couldn’t be happier that he backed away from the original Doctor Who offer.

“It’s been fantastic,” he said. “I’ve got six weeks of filming to go. The cast are great, and it’s been a fantastic experience. I can’t wait for you to see it.

“Fingers crossed! It’s going well.”

Advertisement

Class airs on Saturdays on BBC America