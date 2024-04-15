But the difference here is that the action is all set in South Korea this time around, instead of Japan, introducing a brand new protagonist named Jeong Su-in who develops a symbiotic relationship with her parasite.

Together, the pair join a special Korean task force named The Grey, and fight to save humanity from these invading alien forces.

So, have you finished snacking on the first season like a parasite who's been munching on some particularly juicy brains? Join us here at RadioTimes.com as we break down the ending and what that special cameo means for a potential second season of Parasyte: The Grey.

Parasyte: The Grey ending explained

The parasites are dangerous enough as it is on their own, but things get even worse early on when they team up under the leadership of Pastor Kwon Hyuk-joo.

The cult-like congregation he forms is soon joined by veteran police detective Kim Cheol-min, who has personal history with Jeong Su-in, as well as Detective Kang Won-seok, who betrays humanity in return for their rewards.

This all leads to one final confrontation between Hyuk-joo's alien forces and The Grey, whose efforts are spearheaded by Su-in and Seol Kyung-hee, another infected character fighting on the side of good.

Parasyte: The Grey. Netflix

The battle results in plenty of casualties. Some, like the government guards who Cheol-min slices apart, aren't that important in the grand scheme of things. But all the main bad guys, including Won-seok and the parasites that controlled Hyuk-joo and Cheol-min, are killed in typically gory fashion by The Grey.

Sadly, though, it's revealed via flashback that Hyuk-joo’s wife was also murdered after her husband was first infected with a parasite. But the most devastating loss of all has to be Kyung-hee, who's killed by Cheol-min in the final fight.

It's refreshing to see the stakes heightened by some actual high-profile deaths for once, however, and it's also pretty realistic too. Or at least as realistic as a show about parasitic alien worms can be.

Grey commander Choi Jun-kyung thanks Su-in for her part in the fight by making sure she's free to live her life still, even with an alien parasite squirming around inside her skull.

The Grey team roster also expands with the addition of Kyung-hee’s younger brother, Seol Kang-woo, who gives up on being a gangster to help the Grey keep fighting and stop others from enduring the same kind of loss he did.

Parasyte: The Grey major cameo explained

While the day has been saved for now, there are still plenty of parasites left out there chomping on brain matter. Thankfully, a new ally shows up at the very last minute, one who is pretty familiar with all this tricky parasite business…

Anyone familiar with the Parasyte manga and anime will quickly recognise Shinichi Izumi (played here by Masaki Suda), the original hero of the franchise who's shown up again here to offer his advice and help in the ongoing battle against the aliens.

Parasyte: The Grey. Netflix

Like Su-in, Izumi also works alongside his parasite to fight the other monsters and protect humanity, although he usually does so in Japan, where the symbiotic pair are based.

Izumi's appearance here has sparked debate on how Parasyte: The Grey is connected to the original series, and where the two stand in relation to each other on the overall timeline.

During a recent chat with Xportnews.com, director Yeon Sang-ho explains that the new show is set around eight years later, and suggests that there are plans to bring Suda's Izumi in more for a potential second season.

Let's just hope that Netflix does the right thing and quickly commissions Parasyte: The Grey season 2. Fans are chomping at the bit for new episodes, hungrier than any mere brain-devouring space worm.

Parasyte: The Grey is available to stream on Netflix.

