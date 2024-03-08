An unnerving new trailer has been released, which shows the gruesome parasites taking hold and humanity making a terrifying decision. Basically, it looks absolutely unhinged and we're so ready.

Directed by Yeon Sang-Ho, who's also known for shows like Hellbound and Train To Busan, the series promises to be as horrifying and brutal as we could have hoped.

Here's everything you need to know about the release of Parasyte: The Grey.

Parasyte: The Grey will be released on Netflix on Friday 5th April.

It'll be the latest in the streamer's K-drama content.

Parasyte: The Grey. Netflix

Parasyte: The Grey cast

Much of the cast is being kept under wraps. So far, the cast list is as follows:

Koo Kyo-hwan as Seol Kang-woo

Jung Hyun Lee as Choi Jun-kyung

Jeon So-nee as Jeong Su-in

Fans of the manga are wondering if favourite characters like Shinichi and Migi, who had key roles in the manga and anime of the same name, will appear. However, there's no news on that just yet.

Parasyte: The Grey. Netflix

Parasyte: The Grey plot

The live-action series is a new story told in the Parasyte universe - meaning it's unlikely to exactly follow the story of the manga or anime.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat."

Parasyte: The Grey trailer

The first trailer for the series has been released - you can check it out below:

Where to watch the Parasyte anime

If you want to catch up on Parayste (the anime), you can watch it on Crunchyroll.

The new live-action series will be available to watch on Netflix.

Parasyte: The Grey will be released on Netflix on 5th April. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

