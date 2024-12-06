Gatwa first appeared in the long-running sci-fi series back in 2023 and has been a hit of a lead, bringing the Fifteenth Doctor to life. Now, he's been commended for his role in the best possible way with a nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Showrunner Russell T Davies took to Instagram to congratulate Gatwa on his nomination, writing: "@ncutigatwa nominated for Best Actor! That’s a phenomenal achievement. Congratulations! What a Doctor!"

Similarly, the BBC paid homage to Gatwa on X, writing: "Huge congrats to Ncuti Gatwa on his Critics Choice Award nomination!"

Disney also posted an image of Gatwa to their Doctor Who Instagram, writing: "He has the whole universe at his fingertips. Congrats to @ncutigatwa on his Critics Choice Award nomination!"

Gatwa is nominated alongside the likes of Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun), Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) and Antony Starr (The Boys).

Read more:

It's safe to say it's been an exciting week for Whovians as not only did the release date for the Christmas special, Joy to the World, get revealed but we also were treated to a trailer for the episode, too.

In the trailer, we got an emotional flashback to the departure of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday from this year's previous season finale, as well as teasing that it will delve into "the biggest mystery in the known universe".

According to the official BBC One listing for the episode, the synopsis reads: "When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the earth, just in time for Christmas."

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan will be making her Doctor Who debut in the episode as Joy alongside Gatwa, but also joining them in the episode are Plebs actor Joel Fry, Steph de Whalley, Good Omens star Jonathan Aris, Casualty's Julia Watson, Peter Benedict, Extraordinary's Joshua Leese and more.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World will air on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

