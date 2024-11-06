The series is a globe-trotting thriller inspired by the celebrated novel from Frederick Forsyth, which was memorably brought to the screen in a 1973 film adaptation.

Fans of the original story should brace themselves for some changes in this fresh take, but the core rivalry remains as intense as ever in the 10-part series on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Read on for everything you need to know about the famous faces in The Day of the Jackal cast.

Eddie Redmayne plays the Jackal

Eddie Redmayne's Jackal. Marcell Piti/Sky/Carnival

Who is the Jackal? The Jackal is an international assassin. Known in the underworld for being the best in the business, he is called to take down some of the world's most powerful targets with ruthless efficiency. In a twist on earlier depictions of the character, this Jackal has something of a dual identity. Cold and calculating with his clients, he takes on a warmer, more loving persona with his secret wife and child. But can he keep those two worlds from colliding?

What else has Eddie Redmayne been in? Redmayne recently starred in the trilogy of Fantastic Beasts films, which serve as prequels to the Harry Potter saga. Previously, he earned acclaim for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. Other notable credits include My Week with Marilyn, The Danish Girl and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Lashana Lynch plays Bianca

Lashana Lynch plays MI6 agent Bianca. Sky

Who is Bianca? Bianca is an MI6 agent tasked with identifying and apprehending the Jackal before he can claim his next victim. She takes her work incredibly seriously, sometimes at the expense of her husband and teenage daughter, who are increasingly frustrated by the lack of time she appears to have for them. This latest mission will put all of Bianca's closest relationships under intense strain – will she catch her target?

What else has Lashana Lynch been in? Lynch shot to international stardom with her role as Maria Rambeau in the 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel. She has returned to cameo as the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Marvels. Lynch earned further praise for her performance as Nomi (aka 007) in Daniel Craig's final James Bond film, No Time to Die. Her other credits include The Woman King, Matilda the Musical and Bob Marley: One Love.

Úrsula Corberó plays Nuria

Ursula Corbero and Eddie Redmayne in The Day of the Jackal. Marcell Piti/Sky/Carnival

Who is Nuria? Nuria is the Jackal's wife, with whom he has one child. He has successfully kept her in the dark about the true nature of his work for many years, but as his absences grow ever longer she begins to suspect that something is wrong. How close to the truth can she get?

What else has Úrsula Corberó been in? Corberó is best known for her role in Netflix's mega-hit Spanish-language crime thriller Money Heist, where she played bank robber Tokyo. Since the show wrapped up, the actor has worked in Hollywood on GI Joe spin-off Snake Eyes, Kevin Hart action-comedy Lift and Donald Glover series Mr & Mrs Smith.

Charles Dance plays Timothy Winthrop

Charles Dance stars in The Day of the Jackal. Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival

Who is Timothy Winthrop? Timothy is a wealthy man who wishes to hire the Jackal for a job.

What else has Charles Dance been in? One of the UK's most recognisable actors, Dance is best known for acclaimed dramas Gosford Park, The Imitation Game and Mank, plus his unforgettable turn as Tywin Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones. His other credits include Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Alien 3, as well as Netflix's extravagant royal drama The Crown.

Richard Dormer plays Norman

Richard Dormer stars in The Day of the Jackal. Marcell Piti/Sky/Carnival

Who is Norman? Norman is a contact of the Jackal's, specialising in weaponry.

What else has Richard Dormer been in? Another Game of Thrones alum (he played Beric Dondarrion), Dormer is also known for roles in Sky dramas Fortitude and COBRA, plus acclaimed BBC drama Blue Lights.

Chukwudi Iwuji plays Osita Halcrow

Chukwudi Iwuji stars in The Day of the Jackal. Marcell Piti/Sky/Carnival

Who is Osita? Osita is a senior MI6 director, who is being kept up to date with Bianca's investigation.

What else has Chukwudi Iwuji been in? Iwuji is probably best known for his recent collaborations with writer-director James Gunn, appearing in both DC Comics series Peacemaker and Marvel flick Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, where he played the villainous High Evolutionary. His other credits include BBC One's The Split, Netflix's When They See Us and Prime Video's The Underground Railroad.

Lia Williams plays Isabel Kirby

Lia Williams stars in The Day of the Jackal. Marcell Piti/Sky/Carnival

Who is Isabel Kirby? Another top MI6 boss, who is forced to make some tough calls as Bianca's mission takes unexpected turns.

What else has Lia Williams been in? Williams played former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells in the recent factual drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which was highly acclaimed and dominated headlines throughout the year. Previously, she was known for roles in His Dark Materials, The Capture and The Crown, where she portrayed Wallis, Duchess of Windsor.

Khalid Abdalla plays Ulle Dag Charles

Khalid Abdalla as Ulle Dag Charles in The Day of the Jackal. Marcell Piti/Sky/Carnival

Who is Ulle Dag Charles? Ulle is an eccentric tech billionaire, who claims to have an invention which will fundamentally alter the power structure of the world.

What else has Khalid Abdalla been in? Abdalla recently portrayed Dodi Fayed in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown. You may also recognise him from Marvel series Moon Knight, Prime Video's Hanna or video game adaptation Assassin's Creed. Abdalla rose to fame in collaboration with filmmaker Paul Greengrass on the films United 93 and Green Zone.

Eleanor Matsuura plays Zina Jansone

Eleanor Matsuura stars in The Day of the Jackal. Marcell Piti/Sky/Carnival

Who is Zina Jansome? Zina is a businesswoman who works for Timothy Winthrop.

What else has Eleanor Matsuura been in? Horror fans may recognise Matsuura from her portrayal of Yumiko on zombie drama The Walking Dead. She had the minor role of Amazonian healer Epione in the DC Universe, appearing in Wonder Woman, Joss Whedon's Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League. She's also appeared opposite Steve Coogan's comedy character Alan Partridge in both Alpha Papa and magazine parody This Time – playing different characters in each.

Ben Hall plays Damian Richardson

Ben Hall plays Damian in The Day of the Jackal. Marcell Piti/Sky/Carnival

Who is Damian Richardson? Little is known about this character as of yet.

What else has Ben Hall been in? Hall played Donald in the ITV drama The Durrells.

Kate Dickie plays Alison

Kate Dickie stars in The Day of the Jackal. Marcell Piti/Sky/Carnival

Who is Alison? Alison is an unwilling asset in contact with Bianca.

What else has Kate Dickie been in? Dickie's recent credits include moody dramas The Green Knight and The Northman, the second season of Marvel's Loki series, and BBC One's acclaimed crime comedy Boat Story. You may also recognise her from Annika, The Nest, Prevenge or Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror flick Prometheus.

The Day of the Jackal premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday 7th November 2024.

