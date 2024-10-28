Redmayne acknowledged he had big shoes to fill in taking on the role for Sky's contemporary version, which takes place in the present day and makes several key changes – including to the titular role.

Speaking in the latest issue of Radio Times, Redmayne explained: "Edward Fox is so relentless in the movie, and for two hours is this vessel of ruthless charisma, but you know nothing about him.

"With this version, you’re doing 10 hours, and you can’t sustain that. So this idea of family life and seeing the other side of him felt new and interesting and a challenge. How do you marry those two sides?"

Indeed, the Jackal is imagined as having a secret family in Spain and a passionate romantic relationship with partner Nuria, played by Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó.

The development adds a more human element to the otherwise cold-hearted character, while it also gives him something in common with his nemesis: MI6 agent Bianca, played by No Time to Die and Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch.

Redmayne added: "What’s intriguing about this moment in time is that the second you think you’ve got a grip on what someone’s morality is, it shifts.

"We all have that blurry territory within us in some ways – that idea of the binary of good and evil doesn’t exist so much."

The Day of the Jackal premieres on Sky and NOW on Thursday 7th November 2024.

