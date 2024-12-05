Doctor Who Christmas trailer sees Doctor face harsh truths – and poignant Millie Gibson cameo
The trailer teases two Doctors and a whole lot of timey-wimey shenanigans.
With Christmas Day now less than three weeks away, you know what that means? This year's Doctor Who is just around the corner.
In anticipation of the episode, titled Joy to the World, a new trailer has now been released, giving us our best look yet at what to expect from the Steven Moffat-penned instalment.
The trailer sees Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor visiting a hotel utilising time travel, where he is told by guest star Joel Fry's character that they are celebrating "Christmas everywhere all at once".
You can watch it right here now.
As we witness some of the places the Doctor visits in the past, present and future, as well as glimpsing his first meeting with Nicola Coughlan's new character Joy, the Doctor is also seen meeting another version of himself, seemingly from the future.
The Doctor is then seen shouting some home truths at himself, saying: "You have to be mysterious all the time! That's why everyone leaves you, that is why you are always alone."
It's at this point that we get an emotional flashback to the departure of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday from this year's season finale, while the trailer also teases it will delve into "the biggest mystery in the known universe".
The clip confirms that what may have previously seemed like an error, when a poster was put out that called the episode Joy to the Worlds (with an s), was very much not so - the title shifts between the two while on screen.
With not long to wait now, the trailer will surely have whetted fans' appetites for the big day - let the countdown begin!
Doctor Who: Joy to the World will air on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
