The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures was announced over the summer and is currently eyeing a release date in July 2025, with pre-orders available now from the Big Finish website.

Appearing on the BBC's Morning Live, Whittaker said today: "We've recorded three, I think so, far. I think there's quite a few in the season. It's amazing. It's the dream scenario: it's playing the Doctor without learning the lines.

"It's my favourite part, I adore playing the Doctor. On the first day, I said to Mandip, 'I don't know if I can remember how to do the voice.' I was like, 'What voice did I use?' And she said 'that one' – I thought I couldn't do it."

Another hurdle that Whittaker had to face when returning as the Doctor was capturing her frenetic performance in an audio form, without the eccentric movements of her incarnation of the Time Lord.

She continued: "They gave me a chair, and I said, 'I can't sit down and play the Doctor, even if it's not TV! I've got to be manic and fidget – I can't sit down.'

"So they've given me a little space and, physically, it is as exhausting as doing it on film because I can't sit still.

"It's the dream scenario. You play the Doctor, and with Mandip, and no freezing cold fields – just a warm studio."

Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker. Oliver Bowring

There's no word yet on what storylines will be featured in The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures, but we'll keep you updated as more details pour in.

When the audio drama was announced, Gill commented: "Doctor Who has been a huge part of my career and personal life, and I am looking forward to seeing how I can further enrich my character through this exhilarating series.

"To be able to work with Jodie again is a dream come true, we have such a special friendship, I’m sure the recordings will be filled with laughter."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures coming soon from Big Finish.

