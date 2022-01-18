Moon Knight trailer drops launch date for Oscar Isaac’s troubled hero

The trailer, which dropped during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup, offered the first proper glimpse at Oscar Isaac ( Dune ) in former CIA agent Mark Spector’s shoes following the release of a brief teaser earlier in January.

One of Marvel’s most complex superheroes is getting the Disney Plus treatment, with the Moon Knight trailer depicting the new series as the studio’s most experimental project since WandaVision.

The six-parter will premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday 30th March 2022, and will follow Spector after he becomes a human avatar of Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Ethan Hawke will appear in a villainous capacity as mysterious cult leader Arthur Harrow, while Ramy star May Calamawy also has a key role, which is yet to be officially confirmed.

The teaser trailer focuses primarily on Isaac’s character, who has lost all memory of his top secret missions as Marc Spector and is now working at a museum under the name Steven.

This keeps the spirit of the source material in tact, where Moon Knight often rotates through several distinct civilian identities, while struggling to understand which one is his original.

Moon Knight is the latest in a long line of popular live-action MCU programming to hit Disney Plus, following on from previous star-studded projects WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye.

It’s unclear exactly how Moon Knight will impact the sprawling MCU, but it’s understood that super producer Kevin Feige hopes to fold his Disney Plus characters into the movies at some point down the line.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 30th March 2022. You can sign up to Disney+ with an annual subscription for £59.99 or £5.99 a month.

