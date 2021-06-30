Loki episode 4 brings huge cameos and shock twists

Tom Hiddleston warned us that episode four and five were the biggest in his new Disney Plus series Loki, and it seems like he wasn’t exaggerating.

To wit, episode four essentially blows up the premise of Loki, reveals plenty of “truths” of lies, includes some big surprise deaths and even some big-name cameos joining the Loki cast. Given all that, it’s hard to imagine how episode five can keep that momentum going… but we’ve learned better than to doubt Hiddleston at this point.

But who were those big cameos, and what could they mean for the story? Check out our breakdown below but beware – we’re obviously delving into major Loki episode four spoilers from hereon out, so if you haven’t seen the episode look away now.

The first cameo is (appropriately enough) fairly low-key, cropping up when Loki (Hiddleston) is thrown in a “time cell” and forced to relive an unpleasant moment from his life over and over again.

Specifically, that moment stars Thor character Lady Sif, the Asgardian warrior played by Jaimie Alexander in the first two Thor movies and Agents of SHIELD, and rumoured to return in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder (she sat out Thor: Ragnarok as Alexander was unavailable, meaning she might have survived the destruction of Asgard).

Of course, this Sif is just a memory – one who continually beats up, insults and humiliates Loki as revenge for him cutting her hair as a prank, her contempt only increasing as he tries to talk his way out of his Groundhog Day-style hell. But it’s an interesting tease for the character’s proper MCU return, and definitely adds a bit of depth to Loki’s connections to the wider canon.

In any normal episode, that cameo would have been enough on its own to talk about – but this wasn’t a normal episode. After being brought to the Time-Keepers and battling their soldiers, Loki himself is shockingly “pruned” by Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), only to reappear in a post-credits scene in a strange new world full of ruined buildings.

There, he’s greeted by three sort of familiar figures, played by Richard E Grant, Jack Veal and DeObia Oparei. Specifically, all three appear to be fellow Loki variants who, like Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), have diverged more severely from the Sacred Timeline. Oparei’s Loki is a different ethnicity and appears more of a warrior (complete with a Mjolnir-like hammer), while Jack Veal’s variant is obviously a lot younger (and carrying a horned lizard who… might also be a Loki variant).

Their apparent leader, played by Richard E Grant, is older – and appropriately enough, dressed in an outfit that hearkens back to Loki’s very earliest appearances in the MCU. He tells ‘our’ Loki that he’ll be dead if he doesn’t go with them, introducing an intriguing new twist to the final two episodes of the series.

So is this where “pruned” people and objects really go? Could this mean that Owen Wilson’s Mobius, also “pruned” in the episode is lurking around the landscape somewhere? And just how many Lokis are there knocking about here, and what are they planning?

Hopefully, episode five can answer our questions – assuming it doesn’t just raise as many as this week did. If nothing else, we can’t help but wonder if this is just the start of the series’ big cameos… anyone seen Chris Hemsworth lately?

